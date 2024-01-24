Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fallen tree is blocking Garstang Road, outside the Marriott Hotel, in Broughton this morning (Wednesday, January 24).

The road has been closed both ways, from D'Urton Lane to the Marriott, since the tree came crashing down shortly after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fallen tree is blocking Garstang Road, outside the Marriott Hotel, in Broughton, Preston this morning (Wednesday, January 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is leading to traffic issues in the area, including those travelling to North West Ambulance HQ and Broughton High School.

"We have had to close the road from outside the Marriott to James Towers Way", said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police earlier this morning. "At the moment it is not safe to clear the tree due to the weather", added the force.