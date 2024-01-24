Preston traffic updates as tree blocks Garstang Road near Marriott Hotel in Broughton
The road has been closed for more than 8 hours after the tree came crashing down last night.
A fallen tree is blocking Garstang Road, outside the Marriott Hotel, in Broughton this morning (Wednesday, January 24).
The road has been closed both ways, from D'Urton Lane to the Marriott, since the tree came crashing down shortly after midnight.
It is leading to traffic issues in the area, including those travelling to North West Ambulance HQ and Broughton High School.
"We have had to close the road from outside the Marriott to James Towers Way", said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police earlier this morning. "At the moment it is not safe to clear the tree due to the weather", added the force.
Lancashire Police has been approached for an update.