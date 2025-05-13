A man riding an electric dirt bike was seriously injured in a crash in Blackburn yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Fishmoor Drive where the bike rider, aged in his 30s, collided with a Vauxhall Corsa shortly after 5pm.

Lancashire Police said the man was riding on the pavement in Fishmoor Drive towards Morecambe Road when the crash occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was thrown from the bike and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The bike, believed to be a Sur-Ron Storm Bee electric dirt bike, was removed from the scene before police arrived and is yet to be found.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information on the bike’s whereabouts, and would like to hear from those who who witnessed the crash or the bike being ridden before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene in Fishmoor Drive, Blackburn where the bike rider, aged in his 30s, collided with a Vauxhall Corsa shortly after 5pm on Monday (May 12) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a collision in Blackburn left a man with serious injuries.

“We were called at just after 5pm yesterday (Monday, May 12) after a Sur-Ron electric bike riding on the pavement in Fishmoor Drive towards Morecambe Road was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

“The rider, a local man in his 30s, was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bike, believed to be a Sur-Ron Storm Bee electric dirt bike, was removed from the scene before police arrived and is yet to be found.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the bike being ridden before the collision, or who knows where the bike could be, to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 1068 of May 12. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]”