Eight weeks of delays expected on A6 due to roadworks which start today

Have your say

A stretch of the A6 near Preston will be reduced to just one lane for the next 8 weeks due to roadworks.



The three-mile stretch of A6, between Bilsborrow and Broughton, will partly close today (January 13) to allow gas company Cadent to carry out essential works.

A stretch of the A6 will close today (January 13) for eight weeks for works by gas company Cadent. Pic: Martin Strickland

The works will start this morning and are expected to continue for the next 8 weeks until March 9.

Lancashire County Council said delays are expected, with a lane closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in place for the duration.

READ MORE: Trains suspended through Preston station after debris falls onto tracks from station roof

The work follows a full closure of the M6, between junctions 32 and 33, which was completed two days ahead of schedule on Saturday, January 11.