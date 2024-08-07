A man has died after an e-bike crash in Walton-le-Dale.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the fatal crash in Chorley Road on Saturday, July 13.

The rider, a 52-year-old man, is believed to have collided with the kerb at a mini-roundabout and fallen from the e-bike.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries a week later on July 21.

Lancashire Police said no other vehicles were involved.

Crash not reported to police

Lancashire Police said the crash was not reported to them and the force was only made aware more than three weeks later when they were contacted by the coroner’s office.

A police spokesperson said: “The death was reported to us by the Coroner’s Officer on August 5, with the police not having been contacted at the time of the collision.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area.

“We believe a vehicle stopped at the scene and a woman got out to help the e-bike rider. We would like her to contact us.

“Please email or contact 101, quoting log 1099 of 5th August 2024.”