An e-bike rider was hospitalised following a collision in Ashton.

Police were called to a report of a collision between a Land Rover and an e-bike on Blackpool Road at around 2:20pm on Wednesday.

The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a leg injury following the incident.

An e-bike rider was hospitalised following a collision on Blackpool Road in Ashton | Google

The road was closed near Ashton Park while emergency services worked at the scene.

Officers on Thursday confirmed no one had been arrested.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0797 of July 24.