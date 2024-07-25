E-bike rider, 18, hospitalised with ‘leg injury’ after collision involving Land Rover in Ashton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a report of a collision between a Land Rover and an e-bike on Blackpool Road at around 2:20pm on Wednesday.
The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a leg injury following the incident.
The road was closed near Ashton Park while emergency services worked at the scene.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers on Thursday confirmed no one had been arrested.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0797 of July 24.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.