Drunk elderly driver drives wrong way on M6 before colliding with 2 cars

The M6 has faced severe delays between junctions 32 and 33 as a result of a drunk elderly driver which collided with 2 cars after driving the wrong way.



All lanes have been reopened after an incident between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and junction 33 (Galgate) caused two lanes to close this evening (January 8).

Lancashire Road Police have confirmed that the incident was caused by a drunk driver who drove the wrong way on the M6 near Forton Services.

The driver has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The other drivers involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries.

In an earlier post, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The M6 northbound between junction 32 and 33 has been fully reopened after an earlier collision forced us to close it for a short time.

Lancashire Road Police have confirmed that a drunk driver caused the delays on the M6 this evening (January 8). (Credit: Lancashire Road Police)

"Residual traffic and delays still remain which may take some time to clear.

"We will provide a full update about the RTC later."

Any eyewitness are being asked to contact Lancashire Road Police.