Drivers warned they face delays on M58 after serious multi-vehicle collision closes both directions
The M58 in Lancashire is closed westbound between the M6 and J3 due to a collision.
North West Motorway Police Group and emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Service Providers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.
Police have asked motorists to find an alternative route while they deal with a road traffic collision. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware that the M58 motorway is currently closed between Jct 3 M58 and Jct 26 M6 in both directions following a Road Traffic Collision.
“Please find an alternative route where possible.
“Many thanks.”
