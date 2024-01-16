The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week.

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Most are expected to cause delays of between 10 to 30 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list shows that 15 closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

• M55, from 7.30pm January 15 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 westbound, junction and M6 32 to junction 1, Lane closures and slip road closures for Patching and road marking/stud reinstatements.

• M6, from 7.30pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 32 to 31, hard shoulder running and entry and exit slip road closure for Patching and road marking/stud reinstatements.

• M55, from 9pm January 27 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6/M55, junction 32 northbound and southbound, closure of slip roads and lane closures for Grass cutting, drainage clearance, Electrical works and various other works.

• M6, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 5 to four - hard shoulder only for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, Orrell to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 8am January 15 to 5pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, J1 to J2 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, M6 to M61 southbound, junction 9 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction four to junction 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm March 10 2023 to 6am February 17 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

• M55, from 8pm September 3 2023 to 6am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M55, from 9.30am December 5 2023 to 3.30pm January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane one closures for shrub planting.

• M61, from 9.30am November 13 2023 to 6am March 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 8 to junction 10 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M61, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J28 to J27 - hard shoulder only for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M61, from 9pm January 19 to 5am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, J5 to J3 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M61, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct three - four lane closures due to maintenance.

• M6, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, M6 to M61 southbound, junction 9 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M61, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 11.59pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, J28 to J27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M61, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J6 to J8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction four to junction 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

