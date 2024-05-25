Drivers stuck in slow traffic on the M6 in Lancashire between junctions 32 and 33
Drivers in Lancashire have reported being stuck in slow traffic on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33.
At around 3:30pm, drivers on the M6 in Lancashire have reported speed limit restrictions of 30mph northbound between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Galgate, Lancaster).
This has meant that traffic is beginning to back up as far down as the start of junction 32, causing delays to those hoping to travel to the Lake District for the Bank Holiday Weekend.
AA Travel Map does not show any incidents at this time, nor have any been reported by National Highways.
