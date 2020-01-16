Drivers spot car 'totally ablaze' on M55 near Kirkham

Have your say

A Mercedes on fire was spotted by drivers on the hard shoulder of the M55.



Drivers reported a car fire on the M55 westbound approximately one mile away from junction 3 (Wesham Interchange) today (January 16).

Fire engines from Wesham Fulwood have been sent to a car fire on the M55.

One witness said: "I drove past a Mercedes that was totally ablaze.

"A fire engine has just drove past me."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 3.19pm.

"Two fire engines from Fulwood and Wesham attended a vehicle fire on the hard shoulder of the M55 westbound, between junctions 1 and 3.

"When crews arrived, they found one vehicle well ablaze.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one jet to extinguish the fire."

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Lancashire Police were unable to comment at this time.