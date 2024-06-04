Ford Focus driver finds himself stranded in cow field after crossing footbridge over Windy Harbour A585 bypass
The maverick driver startled those on the bypass below, who watched wide-eyed as he motored up the ramp, navigating hairpin turns onto the footbridge designed for pedestrians and livestock.
One couple, parked nearby in a layby, said the driver seemed ‘oblivious’ as he cruised up the ramp and over the bypass.
It’s not clear where the Ford Focus driver ended up - with the ramp to the bridge leading into fields where cows can be found grazing, on land where Garstang New Road used to be.
The bridge was designed to allow livestock to be moved to fields either side of the bypass, with the bridge accessed from Grange Road near Singleton.
“It was one of those ‘wtf’ moments,” said the man who captured the incident on camera.
“We were parked in our motorhome in the parking bay, just past the road bridge to Singleton village, when it happened.
“My wife was in the back taking her medication and I'm just staring out of the windscreen, when all of a sudden, I was like "wtf am I seeing!?"
“I’d love to know just how he managed to get round those 180° bends on the ramps! And where the hell did he end up? In a cow field? I wouldn’t be surprised if he was still there...”
National Highways were approached for comment.
