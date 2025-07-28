A driver overturned outside Tesco in Preston after crashing into a parked car yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Tesco Express in Blackpool Road at around 3.45pm.

Pictures from the wreck show police, fire and ambulance crews working at the scene, with the overturned car resting on its roof with its windows smashed.

The scene of the crash in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday afternoon (July 27) | Submitted

Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries and no one was arrested or reported for driving offences.

Witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the car suddenly flip over after clipping the side of a parked car close to the supermarket.