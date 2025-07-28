Driver flips car on its roof after crash outside Preston Tesco in Blackpool Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
A driver overturned outside Tesco in Preston after crashing into a parked car yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Tesco Express in Blackpool Road at around 3.45pm.

Pictures from the wreck show police, fire and ambulance crews working at the scene, with the overturned car resting on its roof with its windows smashed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene of the crash in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday afternoon (July 27)placeholder image
The scene of the crash in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday afternoon (July 27) | Submitted

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries and no one was arrested or reported for driving offences.

Witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the car suddenly flip over after clipping the side of a parked car close to the supermarket.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice