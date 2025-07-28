Driver flips car on its roof after crash outside Preston Tesco in Blackpool Road
Emergency services were called to the scene outside Tesco Express in Blackpool Road at around 3.45pm.
Pictures from the wreck show police, fire and ambulance crews working at the scene, with the overturned car resting on its roof with its windows smashed.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries and no one was arrested or reported for driving offences.
Witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the car suddenly flip over after clipping the side of a parked car close to the supermarket.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.