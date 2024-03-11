Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver who found himself trapped behind the wheel of an out-of-control electric car which accelerated to nearly 100mph on the motorway was on his way home from work in Lancashire when his car refused to break.

Nathan Owen, 31, was driving home to Bolton after his first day at a new job in Ormskirk when his 2019 electric car started malfunctioning on the M62 between Manchester and Warrington at around 2.15pm last Wednesday.

The runaway Jag sparked a huge police operation with a fleet of police closing off two lanes of the four-lane motorway so they could bring him to a safe stop.

A terrified Mr Owen was on the phone to police after calling 999 for help, and the operator told him to move into the hard shoulder with his hazards on and to try and stay away from other cars.

A convoy of police then formed around his car to protect other drivers and to try and slow the out-of-control Jaguar down. Mr Owen's car was finally brought to a stop when the battery on his electric car ran out.

Police surround an electric car after its brakes failed on the M62 and the driver could not stop

Mr Owen told the Daily Mail how his car also went 'rogue' on the motorway in December, this time reaching up to 120mph. He claims Jaguar handed him his car back 24 hours after he had taken it in to be looked at.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline about his latest run-in, the crisis support worker admitted: 'In the back of my mind, I was thinking I'm going to end up crashing the car, I'm going to kill myself or I'm going to kill an innocent person on the roads.'

Mr Owen, originally from North Wales, added: "The car was in its own world - it just had no brakes. The worst thing about it is that it's happened before."

Dramatic pictures show the black Jaguar, worth up to £80,000 new, wedged in between two police cars from Merseyside Police on the eastbound carriageway between J11 for Birchwood and J12 for Eccles.

North West Motorway Police confirmed the lanes were shut after a driver was unable to brake due to a "fault" with their electric car.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed it is investigating yesterday's incident as a priority.

A spokesman for the force said: "Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop."

All traffic was stopped as police responded to the incident causing major delays of almost an hour and congestion backed up ahead of rush hour.

"The car literally just started speeding up,' Mr Owen told the Daily Mail. "I couldn't press the brakes. The speed was going towards about 100mph in the high 90s, going to 100. I thought this was a bit wrong.

"It came up on the dashboard saying there was a battery malfunction in my car. I kept trying to press the brakes but nothing was happening. So the next thing I thought I should do was call 999 and tell them what was happening."