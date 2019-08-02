Driver flees car wreck in Lostock Hall minutes before police arrive to discover knives hidden under seats

Have your say

A man has fled the scene of a crash in Lostock Hall, minutes before police arrived to find two knives hidden in the wrecked car.



The blue Renault Megane mounted the curb and crashed into a metal barrier fence in School Lane at around 6.15pm yesterday (August 1).

An eyewitness said the driver made a phone call on his mobile before fleeing the scene towards Leyland Road in the centre of Lostock Hall. Pic credit: Jean Berry

An eyewitness said the driver, a man aged in his late teens/early 20s, climbed out of the passenger side just seconds after the crash.

The man was seen making a phone call on his mobile before running off along Coote Lane towards the centre of Lostock Hall in Leyland Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries have been reported, but the force of the crash led to both airbags being deployed.

An eyewitness, who does not wish to be named, said she asked the young man whether he needed any help, but the driver told her he was OK.

Police later found two knives hidden under the front seats of the abandoned Renault Megane following the crash in School Lane, Lostock Hall on Thursday, August 1. Pic credit: Jean Berry

Police arrived at the scene a short while later and officers recovered two knives hidden under the front seats during a search of the car.

DVLA checks revealed that the Renault Megane has not been taxed and has an expired MOT.

A police spokesman said: "It happened around 6:15pm. It’s a damage-only collision.

"Two knives were found in a search of the car and the driver made off.

The car, which is not taxed or MOT'd, crashed into a metal barrier in School Lane, Lostock Hall at around 6.10pm on Thursday, August 1. Pic credit: Jean Berry

"No arrests have been made."

The wreck was towed away later that evening, after police were unable to locate the registered keeper of the vehicle.

The eyewitness added: "I would imagine he must of been hurt, but he made off after crashing the car into the barrier fence.

The driver fled the scene of the crash and two knives were later recovered by police inside the Renault. Pic credit: Jean Berry

"A young man about 20, or a little younger, made a call on a mobile and then took off across the bridge in Coote Lane.

"Just thank goodness no one was walking at the point of contact with the pavement and fence.

"If someone had been walking they wouldn’t of stood a chance."

The crash occurred just hours before another car lost control in Watkin Lane, where it mounted a pedestrian crossing and smashed into traffic lights and a shop front.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but no arrests were made and no-one was taken to hospital.