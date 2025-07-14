Breaking
Watch: Driver captures scene of M6 'pile-up' near between Lancaster and Preston
Drivers have shared footage showing the emergency services working at the scene of a crash on the M6 in Lancashire today.
Police, paramedics, fire crews and air ambulances are in attendance after a multi-vehicle ‘pile-up’ on the southbound M6 near Lancaster Services this morning.
A passenger travelling past the scene has shared video of the wreck, which shows a large emergency service response under way.
Lancashire Police have not commented on casualties at this stage.
Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.
