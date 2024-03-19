Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver who fled the scene of a crash in Preston was captured after being chased by the police dog unit.

The black Nissan veered off the road near the M55 slip road for Blackpool and Fleetwood in the early hours of Monday morning.

Lancashire Police said the driver ‘didn’t see’ the roundabout on Edith Rigby Way and continued straight over onto the grass embankment, smashing into metal safety barriers.

The crash on the roundabout at Edith Rigby Way, near the M55 in Preston. Picture credit: Lancashire Police

Posting about the incident on X, formerly Twitter, the force said the driver fled the scene on foot. He was chased by the police dog unit and later arrested after testing positive for alcohol and drugs.

Posting on X, Lancs Road Police said: "The driver of this vehicle near junction 2 of the M55 didn’t see the roundabout and continued straight on, resulting in a collision.

