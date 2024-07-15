Dramatic rescue sees driver trapped inside car after crashing into Skippool Creek as tide came in
Emergency services were called to the scene where the driver was found trapped inside the overturned vehicle at around 11.15pm on Saturday.
The urgent rescue operation included police, firefighters, paramedics and the coastguard, with the injured driver taken to hospital for treatment.
Their current condition is not known at this stage.
"The vehicle was deep in the creek and the tide was coming in," said a spokesperson for Fleetwood Coastguard, who worked alongside the Knott End and Holyhead Coastguard rescue teams.
A spokesperson for the coastguard in Fleetwood said they had to work ‘quickly as the tide was coming in’.
"After a highly technical operation the casualty was safely extracted from the vehicle and handed to the care of waiting paramedics," they added.
Coastguard teams remained on scene to help fire crews recover the vehicle, which was “deep in the creek with the tide coming in".
A fire service spokesperson added: “At 23.13pm, eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water incident unit and a drone attended an incident on Wyre Road, Thornton Cleveleys.
“The incident involved one car that had driven into a creek.
“Firefighters used two rope packs, two triple extension ladders, lighting, a longboard, and a winch.
“One casualty was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. Crews were detained for one hour and forty-five minutes.”
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
