Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 101 roadworks beginning between Monday January 27and Sunday, February 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 27 and February 2 | Google Maps
2. Garstang Road, Bilsborrow
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Installation of new HV supply to substation
When: Jan 27-Jan 31 | Google Maps
3. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Hand digging pole root to check bolts holding pole in place.
When: Jan 27-Jan 27 | Google Maps
4. Heathfield Drive, Preston
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: INSTALL OF AGREED 278 WORKS, RADIUS KERBS, TACTILE INSTALL, FOOTPATH FORAMTION AND REMEDIATION ON HEATHFIELD DRIVE, PRESTON. WORKS CARRIED OUT BY GK CONSTRUCTION LTD
When: Jan 27-Feb 14 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.