Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 101 roadworks beginning between Monday January 27and Sunday, February 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 27 and February 2

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 27 and February 2 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Installation of new HV supply to substation When: Jan 27-Jan 31

2. Garstang Road, Bilsborrow

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Installation of new HV supply to substation When: Jan 27-Jan 31 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Hand digging pole root to check bolts holding pole in place. When: Jan 27-Jan 27

3. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Hand digging pole root to check bolts holding pole in place. When: Jan 27-Jan 27 | Google Maps

What: Stop / Go boards Why: INSTALL OF AGREED 278 WORKS, RADIUS KERBS, TACTILE INSTALL, FOOTPATH FORAMTION AND REMEDIATION ON HEATHFIELD DRIVE, PRESTON. WORKS CARRIED OUT BY GK CONSTRUCTION LTD When: Jan 27-Feb 14

4. Heathfield Drive, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards Why: INSTALL OF AGREED 278 WORKS, RADIUS KERBS, TACTILE INSTALL, FOOTPATH FORAMTION AND REMEDIATION ON HEATHFIELD DRIVE, PRESTON. WORKS CARRIED OUT BY GK CONSTRUCTION LTD When: Jan 27-Feb 14 | Google Maps

