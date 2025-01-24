Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 101 roadworks beginning between Monday January 27and Sunday, February 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Garstang Road, Bilsborrow What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Installation of new HV supply to substation When: Jan 27-Jan 31

Tom Benson Way, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Hand digging pole root to check bolts holding pole in place. When: Jan 27-Jan 27