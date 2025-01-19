Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 14:59 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 126 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26 | Google Maps

What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Remedial works] REMEDIAL WORKS When: Jan 20-Jan 22

2. Wiltshire Mews, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Remedial works] REMEDIAL WORKS When: Jan 20-Jan 22 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with track in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new 1ph supply When: Jan 20-Jan 27

3. Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with track in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new 1ph supply When: Jan 20-Jan 27 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with approximately 85 metres of track in carriageway and verge to install cable for HV diversion works. When: Jan 20-Jan 28

4. Stanifield Lane, Lostock Hall

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with approximately 85 metres of track in carriageway and verge to install cable for HV diversion works. When: Jan 20-Jan 28 | Google Maps

