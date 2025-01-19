Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 126 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26

Wiltshire Mews, Preston What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Remedial works] REMEDIAL WORKS When: Jan 20-Jan 22

Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with track in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new 1ph supply When: Jan 20-Jan 27