Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 126 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26 | Google Maps
2. Wiltshire Mews, Preston
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: [Remedial works] REMEDIAL WORKS
When: Jan 20-Jan 22 | Google Maps
3. Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with track in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new 1ph supply
When: Jan 20-Jan 27 | Google Maps
4. Stanifield Lane, Lostock Hall
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with approximately 85 metres of track in carriageway and verge to install cable for HV diversion works.
When: Jan 20-Jan 28 | Google Maps
