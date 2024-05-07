Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A double decker bus has caught fire at Blackburn bus station.

Pictures from the scene show the bus engulfed in flames as fire crews tackle the blaze with jets.

The fire broke out at 11.15am while the bus was parked in a bay at the station, close to The Mall shopping centre.

The bus engulfed in flames at Blackburn bus station today. Picture credit: Steve Hartley

It’s not clear whether the driver or any passengers were on the bus when it caught fire, but Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said no one had to be rescued and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.

Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising from the scene and Railway Road has been closed by police.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn were called to a fire involving a bus at Blackburn bus station.

“Firefighters used three jets to extinguish the fire and crews are checking to see if the fire has spread to the bus station.

“No rescues or injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A police spokesperson added: “Officers are on scene at Blackburn Bus Station assisting our colleagues from the Fire service with an incident.

“Railway Road leading to the station and surrounding streets have been closed.

“Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”