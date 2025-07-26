Don’t wait until I get run over to put a zebra crossing near my school

A Lancashire schoolboy has told councillors he finds it “odd” that highways bosses will not install a zebra crossing on the busy road he and his friends use to get to class – until somebody is injured.

William Cartwright, from Bacup, spoke at a recent meeting of Lancashire County Council to urge the authority to introduce safety measures on a stretch of Burnley Road, close to Thorn Primary School.

The 11-year-old has gathered more than 1,300 signatures on a petition he launched after roads chiefs previously said the route did not meet the criteria for a crossing facility. He wants to see a zebra put in place close to the Cooper Street junction.

On the petition, William explains that cars travel “very fast” along the 30mph Burnley Road and adds that he, his two younger brothers and classmates “often have to run across” from one side to the other.

The youngster sought to highlight the scary situation when speaking during a session for public questions in the chamber at County Hall.

William Cartwright wants a new zebra crossing on Burnley Road in Bacup - and more than 1,300 people agree with him | Nick Cartwright, via Change.org

“I’ve been in many near-incidents,” William said.

“The previous council [administration] took the view that until somebody was hurt they wouldn’t take action – I find that quite an odd reply and I don’t think that would be the best thing to do.

“There are multiple zebra crossings in the centre of Bacup, but they are quite a long way away from where the people who want [to] cross the road are – and it would take quite a long time to get there.

“I think that it would be good if you could get a zebra crossing on Burnley Road, because there are lots of children and adults who need it.”

However, the now Reform UK-controlled county council seemed to have a similar message to its Conservative predecessor when it came to the call for a crossing.

County Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport, said that for “technical reasons”, it was a difficult request to agree to.

But he promised instead to investigate the possibility of introducing a lollipop patrol, something which William had also suggested during his presentation.

“We completely understand that you and your friends are concerned about crossing the road and getting to…school safely.

“So the first thing that we’re going to do is review having a lollipop person on your road. That will happen after the school holidays so we get [the] true numbers of who’s crossing and how many vehicles [there are] – and I accept that it is quite a busy road.

“The county receives many similar requests [for zebra crossings] – we’d like to say yes to all of them, but we don’t have an unlimited budget. That said, there is a zebra crossing that is 300 metres away, [which] would add eight or nine minutes to the journey – but I accept that one nearer would be ideal,” County Cllr Goldsworthy said.

He acknowledged that a pledge to consider whether the road needs a lollipop person “probably isn’t the solution you’re looking for” – but he promised to write to William with the outcome of the traffic survey and review.

William received a round of applause from county councillors and praise from both County Cllr Goldsworthy and county council chair Alf Clempson for having the courage to stand up and address the meeting.