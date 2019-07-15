Demolition work begins on Preston's former indoor market car park

Demolition of Preston's former indoor market car park is officially under way this morning (July 15).



The wrecking ball landed its first devastating blows to the concrete ramp of the condemned car park, off Ringway, shortly after 10am.

Demolition has begun on the former indoor market car park in Preston (July 15)

Contractors moved onto the site early this morning and secured the perimeter. The old car park is being razed to make way for a new multi-storey 'smart' car park, cinema and leisure complex.

Demolition of the concrete ramp will continue throughout the week, with a partial road closure planned for Ringway next Monday (July 22).

Preston City Council confirmed that the south easterly lane of the Ringway, directly next to the former indoor market, will be closed for seven consecutive days.

The walkway between Lime House and the former Market Hall will also be closed for the same duration.

READ MORE: Lane on Ringway in Preston due to shut for seven days as ramp leading to former Market Hall will be demolished

Shoppers can still access Iceland and JD Gyms from Starch House Square.

Preston City Council said it has worked closely with Lancashire County Council to minimise the impact on traffic, including re-programming of the traffic lights to aid the traffic flow out of the city centre.

"This next stage is an important step forward for regeneration in the area", said councillor Robert Boswell.

"This essential work will pave the way for the cinema and leisure complex including a modern multi storey car park, further enhancing Preston city centre for residents and visitors alike.

"We appreciate the ring road closure will cause some inconvenience for the public and local businesses and thank them for their continued patience and understanding whilst these works take place.

"We are continually working with our partners to keep the demolition project on schedule."