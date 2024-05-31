Delays reported on M6 and M61 near Preston as heavy traffic builds on motorway

By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2024, 14:01 BST
10-minute delays were reported in the area.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M61 near Preston on Friday.

Congestion was growing on the M6 northbound between junctions 31 and 28 at around 1.50pm.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M61 near Preston (Credit: National Highways/ AA)Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M61 near Preston (Credit: National Highways/ AA)
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M61 near Preston (Credit: National Highways/ AA)

Traffic was subsequently building on the M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.

10-minute delays were reported in the area, with average speeds of 15 mph.

No incidents were reported.

More to follow...

