M6 traffic updates as roadworks cause delays and miles of congestion between Lancaster and Preston
The motorway is currently congested southbound with slow-moving traffic between junctions 34 (Halton) and (Carnforth).
The delays are caused by roadworks taking place in phases along the M6 between Lancaster and Kendal. The works include improvements to drainage and safety barriers along the motorway.
A 24-hour closure is currently in place on southbound lane one (of three) between junctions 35 and 34, while the open lanes are restricted to a 50mph speed limit.
The M6 works have been ongoing since February and are expected to continue until July 2, with lane closures necessary to complete the work safely.