Delays expected as two lanes of M6 in Wigan closed for emergency repairs

Drivers have been warned of likely hold-ups while emergency repairs are carried out on the M6 motorway near Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lanes one and two of the M6 southbound, between junctions 27 and 26 (Gathurst viaduct), have been closed to allow the work to be done on the carriageway today (12 January).

Drivers travelling in the area are advised to plan their journeys and should expect delays at peak times today. National Highways said the two-lane closure would remain in place throughout Thursday afternoon.

WiganMotorists
