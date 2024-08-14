Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delays are expected when police escort a 200 tonne piece of electrical equipment from Preston to Penwortham next week.

National Grid have confirmed the planned route for the giant transformer which will be escorted from Preston Docks to Penwortham Substation on the morning of Sunday, August 25.

The transformer is needed as part of an upgrade to the substation in Howick Cross and is due to be sailed up the River Ribble to the city’s Docks and unloaded next Wednesday and Thursday (August 21 / 22).

Police escort a giant transformer through Preston and Penwortham in 2018 | Lancashire Police

National Grid will be working with Lancashire Police and Preston City Council on the transport of the transformer, which cannot travel more than 15mph, and may require traffic to be temporarily held at points along the route.

The transformer, which weighs around 200 tonnes, will make its way from Preston Marina on a large specialist vehicle travelling at a maximum speed of 10-15 mph with a police escort.

The convoy will leave the marina early in the morning and travel towards West Strand via the A583 Riversway. It is expected to arrive at the substation around lunch time.

Lancashire Police helped escort one of the giant transformers to the substation in 2018, with a convoy of officers on motorbikes leading the way.

The transformer is due to reach the Penwortham substation in Howick Cross Lane, off A59 Liverpool Road, by lunchtime on Sunday.

The transformer, which weighs around 200 tonnes, will make its way from Preston Marina on a large specialist vehicle travelling at a maximum speed of 10-15 mph with a police escort | National Grid

National Grid has warned that the slow-moving transport is likely to cause some delays on the route between Preston and Penwortham in the morning.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We’re upgrading our Penwortham substation to reinforce security of supply for North West England and help meet electricity demand.

“Part of this work involves delivering a new, essential piece of equipment called a supergrid transformer to Penwortham substation on Sunday, August 25.

“We’ve carefully planned the route in collaboration with the highway authorities and the police to minimise disruption, and those directly affected have been informed.

“Penwortham residents have been asked not to park on Howick Cross Lane so the transformer convoy can pass safely through to the substation.”

Lancashire Police said the 4-mile escort will begin around 9am and will be travelling at around 12mph for the

The route

The route the escorted transformer will take on Sunday, August 25 from Preston Docks to Penwortham | National Grid

- From the Marina at Preston Docks into Lockside Road and then into Chain Caul Way

- It will then go right onto the A583 Riversway through to West Strand

- Continue down Strand Road before turning right onto the A59 Liverpool Road

- Head along Liverpool Road and then takes a right to Howick Cross Lane to reach the Penwortham Substation

Parking

So that the transformer convoy can safely pass through, National Grid is asking people to avoid parking on either side of Howick Cross Lane.

If cars are left parked and the owners cannot be located, they may need to use a recovery vehicle to remove the vehicles.