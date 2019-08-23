'Debris everywhere' after two car crash on the M6 near Preston

Have your say

Shocking crash photos have been revealed after there were delays on the motorway near Preston.

The incident happened at 5am on Friday (August 23) close to junction 31 for Samlesbury on the southbound carriageway.

One of the vehicles involved (Lancs Road Police)

Lancashire Road Police have revealed that the first car, a black Jaguar, hit the central reservation and was left stranded in lanes three and four.

After this the second white car, believed to be a VW Golf, collided with the stranded car.

Photos of the crash were posted to Twitter, showing the devastation to the black car's front and rear as well as the front of the VW Golf.

A road police spokesman said there was "debris everywhere".

The white VW Golf involved in the crash (Lancs Road Police)

They continued by saying "apologies if any delays caused" and to "blame them, not us".

The drivers both had only minor injuries, they added.

An horrific crash (Lancs Road Police)