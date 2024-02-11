News you can trust since 1886
Wigan Road crash near Cuerden Valley Park and M6 sees cyclist taken to Royal Preston Hospital

A police investigation is under way.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car near Cuerden Valley Park yesterday evening.

Wigan Road was closed from Lydiate Lane to the M6 bridge near Shady Lane while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Lancashire Police.

The force said an investigation is under way to establish how the collision occurred.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Wigan Road at 4.50pm yesterday (Saturday, February 10) following a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist.

"As a result of the collision, a man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though thankfully these are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

"Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that would assist our investigation is asked to contact us on 101 quoting log 996 of February 10."

Wigan Road was closed from Lydiate Lane to the M6 bridge near Shady Lane and Cuerden Valley Park while police and paramedics worked at the scene on Saturday evening

Motorists were asked to avoid Wigan Road while it was closed between Lydiate Lane and Shady Lane for a number of hours on Saturday evening.

Posting on Facebook, Lancashire Police said: "Officers are on scene and dealing with a road traffic collision at Wigan Road in Cuerden.

"The road has been closed between Lydiate Lane and the M6 bridge near Shady Lane. Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."

