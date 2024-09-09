A man has died after hitting a pothole while riding his bike in Chorley.

The man, aged in his 70s, was thrown from his electric bike after he struck a hole in Cowling Brow at around 10.30am on Wednesday, August 14.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Saturday, August 31.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the accident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “A man injured in a serious collision last month has sadly died in hospital.

“We are appealing for information following the collision which happened at about 10.30am on Wednesday, August 14 on Cowling Brow, Chorley.

“A man in his 70s was riding an electric pedal cycle when he struck a hole in the road and was thrown from his bike.

“He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died there on August 31.”

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones.

“I appreciate this happened a few weeks ago now but if anyone remembers it, saw what happened and maybe stopped to help, or who has any footage such as dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage then I would ask they get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 1330 of September 6 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]