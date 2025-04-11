Cyclist, 50s, rushed to hospital after being hit by car near Runshaw College and Worden Park in Leyland

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Leyland.

The man, aged in his 50s, was knocked off his bike at the junction of Langdale Road and Worden Lane shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The scene of the crash at the junction of Langdale Road and Worden Lane, near Worden Park and Runshaw College, on Thursday afternoon (April 10)The scene of the crash at the junction of Langdale Road and Worden Lane, near Worden Park and Runshaw College, on Thursday afternoon (April 10)
The scene of the crash at the junction of Langdale Road and Worden Lane, near Worden Park and Runshaw College, on Thursday afternoon (April 10) | Lancashire Post

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Runshaw College and Worden Park, and the road was closed from the junction to Runshaw Hall Lane while they worked at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries, said police. No one was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55pm yesterday to Langdale Road, Leyland, to a report of a collision.

“Our officers attended and found that a car and a bicycle had been in collision.

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered leg and arm injuries and was taken to hospital.

“No one was arrested.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

