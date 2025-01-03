Crash sees cars nearly plunge into McDonald's drive-thru at Chorley Tesco superstore

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two cars nearly plunged into a McDonald’s drive-thru after a crash in Chorley this morning.

It was a hair-raising scene as the two cars collided near the entrance to Tesco Extra in Foxhole Road, Euxton, where they veered off the road and smashed through fencing overlooking the McDonald’s drive-thru.

The scene of the crash next to McDonald's at the Tesco superstore in Foxhole Road, Chorley on Friday morning (January 3)The scene of the crash next to McDonald's at the Tesco superstore in Foxhole Road, Chorley on Friday morning (January 3)
The scene of the crash next to McDonald's at the Tesco superstore in Foxhole Road, Chorley on Friday morning (January 3) | Barry Pearson / Jasmine Kate

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a lucky escape for both drivers who found themselves on the verge of a 10ft drop into the drive-thru below.

It’s not clear whether the collision was caused by ice on the road. Lancashire Police said no one was injured in the crash, but was unable to provide further details.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceMcDonald'sDrive-ThruTescoChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice