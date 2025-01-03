Crash sees cars nearly plunge into McDonald's drive-thru at Chorley Tesco superstore
Two cars nearly plunged into a McDonald’s drive-thru after a crash in Chorley this morning.
It was a hair-raising scene as the two cars collided near the entrance to Tesco Extra in Foxhole Road, Euxton, where they veered off the road and smashed through fencing overlooking the McDonald’s drive-thru.
It was a lucky escape for both drivers who found themselves on the verge of a 10ft drop into the drive-thru below.
It’s not clear whether the collision was caused by ice on the road. Lancashire Police said no one was injured in the crash, but was unable to provide further details.
