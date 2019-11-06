Crash on M65 causes delays

Have your say

Drivers heading towards Preston faced delays after a lane of the M65 was closed this morning by a collision involving two vehicles.

The incident took place on the westbound carriageway between junctions four (Darwen) and three (Blackburn West) around 8.30am.

It resulted in congestion on the Preston-bound carriageway to junction six (Whitebirk) and also led to eastbound tailbacks to junction two, where it intersects with the M61.

The westbound carriageway was closed for a time while police dealt with the incident.

The inside lane was initially reopened and at around 9am, both carriageways were cleared and traffic began to flow freely.

No injuries were reported