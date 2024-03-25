Crash involving 'transit van' closes two lanes on M55 eastbound near Preston
A white transit van was reportedly involved in the crash.
Traffic was building on the M55 near Preston following a crash.
A collision was reported on the eastbound carriageway near junction 32 (Broughton) at around 7.10pm on Monday.
A white transit van was involved in the crash, according to eyewitness reports.
Approximately three police vehicles were spotted near the scene as officers closed lanes three and four.
Congestion was building on the slip road leading to the M6 following the lane closures.
More to follow...
