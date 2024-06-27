Crash involving police car results in 45-minute delays on M6 near Lancaster
The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 1pm on Thursday.
Traffic was subsequently diverted via the exit and entry slips road as emergency services worked at the scene.
Pictures from the scene revealed a police car suffered extensive damage on the passenger side in the collision.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are long delays of up to 45 minutes on the M6 northbound, due to an ongoing incident at J33 near Lancaster
“Approximately four miles of congestion.
“Traffic continues to be diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.”
