Crash closes Watery Lane in Preston as police advise motorists to stay away
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston as police deal with the aftermath.
Watery Lane is currently closed to the junction with Portway.
A spokesperson for police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Watery Lane Preston.
“As a result Watery Lane Westbound is closed to the junction with Portway.”
They advised motorists to avoid the area as the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.
