Crash closes Watery Lane in Preston as police advise motorists to stay away

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston as police deal with the aftermath.

Watery Lane is currently closed to the junction with Portway.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area as the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.Police have advised motorists to avoid the area as the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area as the road closure is expected to be in place for some time. | Google

A spokesperson for police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Watery Lane Preston.

“As a result Watery Lane Westbound is closed to the junction with Portway.”

They advised motorists to avoid the area as the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonPoliceTrafficTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice