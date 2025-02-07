Crash closes Tulketh Brow in Preston as police urge motorists to avoid the area

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston.

Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Tulketh Brow and have closed the road to the junction with Waterloo Road.

They are urging motorists to steer clear.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they deal with the scene. placeholder image
Police are asking people to avoid the area while they deal with the scene. | Google Maps

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Tulketh Brow and we have closed the road to the junction with Waterloo Road.

“Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when we can.”

Related topics:PrestonPoliceTrafficTravelRoad Closures
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice