Crash closes Tulketh Brow in Preston as police urge motorists to avoid the area
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston.
Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Tulketh Brow and have closed the road to the junction with Waterloo Road.
They are urging motorists to steer clear.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Tulketh Brow and we have closed the road to the junction with Waterloo Road.
“Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when we can.”