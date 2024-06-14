Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M65 is closed between juntions 3 and 4 this morning due to a crash.

At around 8:00am, Lancashire Police confirmed they were at the scene of a motorway closure on the M65 between Junction 3 and Junction 4.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: “The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a short time.

