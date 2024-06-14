Lancashire traffic news: crash closes the M65 in Lancashire between junctions 3 and 4

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Jun 2024, 08:29 BST
The M65 is closed between juntions 3 and 4 this morning due to a crash.
The M65 is closed bewteen junctions 3 and 4 this morning. | Google Maps

At around 8:00am, Lancashire Police confirmed they were at the scene of a motorway closure on the M65 between Junction 3 and Junction 4.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: “The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a short time.

We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

