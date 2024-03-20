Crash closes mini roundabout at junction of Heys Lane and Livesey Branch Road in Blackburn

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the crash.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2024, 17:46 GMT
A collision was reported at the mini roundabout at the junction of Heys Lane and Livesey Branch Road at 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was subsequently closed.

Officers later confirmed it was a "damage only collision" involving two cars.

A collision was reported at the mini roundabout at the junction of Heys Lane and Livesey Branch Road (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "All routes around that location are currently experiencing heavy traffic.

"Please can we ask you to find alternative routes until the road is cleared."

Congestion was building on Moorgate Street and Bolton Road following the closure.

