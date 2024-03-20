Crash closes mini roundabout at junction of Heys Lane and Livesey Branch Road in Blackburn
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the crash.
A collision was reported at the mini roundabout at the junction of Heys Lane and Livesey Branch Road at 3.35pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was subsequently closed.
Officers later confirmed it was a "damage only collision" involving two cars.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "All routes around that location are currently experiencing heavy traffic.
Congestion was building on Moorgate Street and Bolton Road following the closure.
