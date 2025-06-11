A crash has closed a busy Accrington road in both directions as police deal with the aftermath.

Traffic delays and tailbacks are likely after the crash on Manchester Road, just after Oak Hill Park.

A crash has closed Manchester Road in Accrington in both directions as police deal with the aftermath. | Google

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We want to let you know that Manchester Rd, just after Oak Hill Park is currently closed both ways due to a Road Traffic Collision.

“We expect this closure to be in place for some time whilst we assess the situation.”

They thanked motorists for their patience and advised them to find an alternative route.