Police are warning people to avoid a main road in Penwortham this evening following a crash.

Just before 8.45pm tonight, South Ribble Police said: "We are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Pope Lane, Penwortham.

"Currently the road is closed between the junction of Pope Lane and Cop Lane and towards the Cooperative Store on Pope Lane. Please avoid the area."

Police say two people have been taken to hospital and one man has been detained at the scene.