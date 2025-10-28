Crash closes lane on major A road in Lancashire causing motorway delays

A lane is currently closed on a major road in Lancashire due to a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crash on the A56 in Lancashire this morning is causing delays on the M66 | Google Maps

At 9:29am, National Highways North West tweeted that traffic was “being held on the A56 northbound between the M66 and A56 near Edenfield due to a collision involving 2 cars”.

It added that Lancashire Police were on the scene and around five metres of central reservation barrier had been damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update, provided at 10:24am, National Huighways North Worst confirmed that traffic had now been released but that “Lane 2 will remain closed in both directions for emergency central reservations barrier repairs.”

The AA currently reports that the crash is causing severe delays of eleven minutes on the M66 northbound between junction 2 for the A58 Rochadale Road (Bury) and the A56 (Ramsbottom Junction).