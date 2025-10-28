Crash closes lane on major A road in Lancashire causing motorway delays

Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:46 GMT
A lane is currently closed on a major road in Lancashire due to a crash.
A crash on the A56 in Lancashire this morning is causing delays on the M66placeholder image
At 9:29am, National Highways North West tweeted that traffic was “being held on the A56 northbound between the M66 and A56 near Edenfield due to a collision involving 2 cars”.

It added that Lancashire Police were on the scene and around five metres of central reservation barrier had been damaged.

In an update, provided at 10:24am, National Huighways North Worst confirmed that traffic had now been released but that “Lane 2 will remain closed in both directions for emergency central reservations barrier repairs.”

The AA currently reports that the crash is causing severe delays of eleven minutes on the M66 northbound between junction 2 for the A58 Rochadale Road (Bury) and the A56 (Ramsbottom Junction).

