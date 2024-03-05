Crash closes A682 between Long Preston and Gisburn
Police are currently at the scene.
The A682 between Long Preston and Gisburn is currently close as police deal with a road traffic collision.
Motorists have been advised to steer clear and find alternative route.
A spokesperson for Ribble Valley Police said: "We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on the A682 which is closed between Long Preston and Gisburn.
"The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
"We’ll provide an update once cleared."