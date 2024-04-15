Crash closes A6 between Clayton Brook Road and Chorley Old Road in Whittle-le-Woods
A busy road in Whittle-le-Woods was closed after a motorbike and a car were involved in a collision.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A6 in Whittle-le-Woods at approximately 4.30pm on Monday.
The road was subsequently closed between Clayton Brook Road and Chorley Old Road as emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find alternative routes when travelling, as this is likely to be closed for some time.”
Officers later said the motorcyclist suffered “minor injuries”.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
