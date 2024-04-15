Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy road in Whittle-le-Woods was closed after a motorbike and a car were involved in a collision.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A6 in Whittle-le-Woods at approximately 4.30pm on Monday.

The road was subsequently closed between Clayton Brook Road and Chorley Old Road as emergency services attended the scene.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A6 in Whittle-le-Woods (Credit: Google/ AA)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find alternative routes when travelling, as this is likely to be closed for some time.”

Officers later said the motorcyclist suffered “minor injuries”.