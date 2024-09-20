Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Confusion over parking restrictions at Leyland’s Tesco Extra store have been clarified by South Ribble Council.

Some shoppers have been slapped with £70 fines for ‘overstaying’ at the free car park in Towngate, which is used by those visiting Tesco, Vets4Pets, Leyland Cross Fish & Chips, a mobility equipment supplier and a pair of charity shops.

ANPR cameras are in operation at both entrances - Lancastergate and Church Road - and record vehicles entering and leaving the car park.

South Ribble Borough Council say they although they own the land at the Tesco Extra site in Leyland, this is on a long-term lease to Tesco who are responsible for the maintenance and operational aspects of the car park and surrounding area | Google

There were some who believed Tesco were unable to enforce the parking limit or issue fines, claiming the Council owned the land after it was reportedly ‘gifted’ to the people of Leyland by a private landowner some years ago.

But South Ribble Borough Council have now clarified the matter, saying the land is owned by the Council but leased to Tesco.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Borough Council explained: “Although we own the land at the Tesco Extra site in Leyland, this is on a long-term lease to Tesco who are responsible for the maintenance and operational aspects of the car park and surrounding area.

“We don’t have involvement with the parking restrictions.”

Drivers have the option of paying for further time via the YourParkingSpace app or website. Prices range from £2 for an additional two hours or £4 for up to four hours extra parking. Credit: Vicki Marland | Vicki Marland

Signs around the car park advise shoppers that the maximum stay is three hours. However, drivers have the option of paying for further time via the YourParkingSpace app or website.

Prices range from £2 for an additional two hours or £4 for up to four hours extra parking.

Tesco were approached for comment.