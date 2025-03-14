Calls have been made for bus fares to be reduced back to £2 a trip in Lancashire.

In January, £2 capped single fares increased to £3 after the Government changed its policy on ticket prices.

Now, Lancashire County Councillors have asked the authority's Chief Executive to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, urging her to change the prices back to £2 a journey.

The current Government made the decision to ensure bus customers continued to receive a subsidy using new funding, but the level was at £3 a journey. | National World

The reduction in bus fares was rolled out at the start of 2023 as part of a government initiative launched to encourage people to try the bus, with all main Lancashire bus operators offering a maximum fare of just £2 for any single journey.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that more than 40 million bus journeys were made in across Lancashire from May 2023 to April 2024.

More than 40 million journeys were made by bus in Lancs in the financial year 2023/24 - this was an increase of 9 per cent from the previous year. | LCC

Councillor Scott Smith, lead member for Highways and Transport, said: “It is vital for bus users across Lancashire that the increase in the bus fare cap to £3 must be reversed.

“Since the start of 2023, these £2 capped fares became a lifeline for people using these services to travel to work, important hospital appointments, access education or meet friends and family, reducing loneliness.”

He added: The number of journeys being made on our buses was on track to surpass the 2023/24 levels this financial year, showing that the bus remains a hugely important mode of transport for hundreds of thousands of residents.

"Our Chief Executive will be taking action by writing to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, urging her to reverse this decision and to set the fare cap back at £2.”

Whilst Lancashire County Council has received Bus Service Improvement Plan funding, this has been targeted at discounted evening and Sunday fares along with significant improvements to the bus network, they could not afford to maintain an all-day £2 fare cap.

More than 3.4million £1 evening tickets were sold in the first two years of the scheme which mirrored the £2 fare cap period.