Commuters warned to expect four months of delays near busy M6 junction in Preston

Commuters in north Preston and those who use M6 junction 31a are being warned to leave more time for their journeys from next week.

For 17 weeks starting on Monday, work will be taking place to install a new high-voltage connection to an electricity substation off Bluebell Way near the Premier Inn hotel.



Work is expected to finish by Friday, January 17 2020.



The council’s highway regulation team said it has been working closely with the developer to minimise disruption, though it says some delays are “likely” as the traffic management needed will narrow the available road space.



To minimise disruption, tasks likely to have most impact on the roads are due to be carried out overnight and at weekends.



Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’re aware that the work in this location is likely to cause some disruption and have worked closely with the contractor to look at ways of working which will minimise the impact as far as possible.



“However I would ask people who make regular journeys in this area to be aware of the potential for delays.”



As well as an entry and exit point from the M6 motorway, the area has developed as a busy retail and business area. In recent years, a number of car dealerships have opened in Bluebell Way, with a Volvo garage under construction and work on a new HPL Motors car supermarket expected to begin soon on the site of the former Park and Ride.

