A collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle closed the M6 northbound near Preston.

The northbound carriageway was closed near junction 32 (Broughton) and the entry slip road for the M55 at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers later confirmed they were called to “reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle”.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 following a crash near Preston (Credit: National Highways)

“The carriageway is currently closed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We'd ask you to avoid the area, and will bring you an update when we are able.”

National Highways said the motorway was “expected to remain closed for a number of hours” due to the nature of the incident.

A diversion route was subsequently put in place to help ease traffic and divert motorists away from the scene.

Motorists were urged to plan ahead and delay their journeys if possible.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Congestion on the M6 northbound near junction 31A/ Haighton Interchange (Credit: National Highways)

