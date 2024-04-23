Collision involving pedestrian and vehicle closes M6 northbound between Preston and Lancaster

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:03 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
A collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle closed the M6 northbound near Preston.

The northbound carriageway was closed near junction 32 (Broughton) and the entry slip road for the M55 at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers later confirmed they were called to “reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle”.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 following a crash near Preston (Credit: National Highways)Heavy traffic was building on the M6 following a crash near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
“The carriageway is currently closed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We'd ask you to avoid the area, and will bring you an update when we are able.”

National Highways said the motorway was “expected to remain closed for a number of hours” due to the nature of the incident.

A diversion route was subsequently put in place to help ease traffic and divert motorists away from the scene.

Motorists were urged to plan ahead and delay their journeys if possible.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Congestion on the M6 northbound near junction 31A/ Haighton Interchange (Credit: National Highways)Congestion on the M6 northbound near junction 31A/ Haighton Interchange (Credit: National Highways)
Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit M6 J32 onto M55
  • Follow M55 to J1
  • Exit the M55 at J1 and take the third exit on to the A6
  • Follow the A6 through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang 
  • Rejoin the M6 at J33
