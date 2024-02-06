Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A college bus was rescued from Beacon Fell after the driver found himself stuck on the hill's narrow, single-track road yesterday.

The Runshaw College service, 958, became trapped in a ditch and nearly overturned after it veered off the road at around 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Runshaw College bus became stuck on a narrow road along Beacon Fell on Monday afternoon (February 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service, operated by Penwortham-based Redline Travel, blocked the road and was later recovered.

It's not clear whether any student passengers were aboard at the time or why the double-decker was travelling along the steep hill, 20 miles from the college campus in Leyland.

According to the Runshaw website, the 958 service normally serves students living in Cottam, Ingol and Fulwood in Preston.