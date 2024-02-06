Runshaw College bus stranded on Beacon Fell after driver gets stuck in ditch
The double-decker was found stranded on the fell's single-track road, 20 miles from the college.
A college bus was rescued from Beacon Fell after the driver found himself stuck on the hill's narrow, single-track road yesterday.
The Runshaw College service, 958, became trapped in a ditch and nearly overturned after it veered off the road at around 3pm.
The service, operated by Penwortham-based Redline Travel, blocked the road and was later recovered.
It's not clear whether any student passengers were aboard at the time or why the double-decker was travelling along the steep hill, 20 miles from the college campus in Leyland.
According to the Runshaw website, the 958 service normally serves students living in Cottam, Ingol and Fulwood in Preston.
Redline Travel and Runshaw College were approached for comment.