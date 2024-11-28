Christmas shoppers are to be given two weeks’ free parking in Leyland and Lostock Hall over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pay and display car parks operated by South Ribble Borough Council will be free from Wednesday, December 11 until Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24).

Leyland car parks include King Street, Ecroyd Street, Sumner Street, Churchill Way and East Street. The only car parks not included are those at the railway station, off Station Brow and Moss Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland car parks include King Street, Ecroyd Street, Sumner Street, Churchill Way (pictured) and East Street | Google

In Lostock Hall, the Hope Terrace car park will be free.

The Council said its offering free parking to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas.

A Council spokesperson said: “In the run up to Christmas, we are offering free parking on pay and display car parks (except the Rail Station car park).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to encourage residents and visitors to spend time shopping locally and enjoy some of the delicious food and drink on offer in the run up to the festive period.

“Free parking will be available from December 11 through until Christmas Eve.”