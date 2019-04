Have your say

The M61 slip road in Chorley has been reduced to one lane due to a broken down vehicle.

Traffic joining the M61 southbound at junction 8 (Chorley) is restricted to one lane (of two) due to the incident.

The M61 southbound slip road in Chorley has been restricted to one lane after a vehicle broke down on the carriageway. Pic- Motorway Cameras

Recovery teams are on their way to the site to remove the stranded vehicle from the carriageway.

Highways England said it expects the incident to be cleared between 2pm and 2.15pm.